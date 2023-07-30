Anew Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Anew Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 533,400 shares, a growth of 92.7% from the June 30th total of 276,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,331,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Anew Medical Stock Up 4.2 %

LEAS stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.00. 4,386,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,357,271. Anew Medical has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

Get Anew Medical alerts:

Anew Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

ANEW MEDICAL, INC. focuses on developing biologic medicines for the treatment of cancer, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for Anew Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anew Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.