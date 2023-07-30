Anew Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Anew Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 533,400 shares, a growth of 92.7% from the June 30th total of 276,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,331,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Anew Medical Stock Up 4.2 %
LEAS stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.00. 4,386,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,357,271. Anew Medical has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.
Anew Medical Company Profile
