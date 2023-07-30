Anfield Capital Management LLC Buys 18,095 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 292.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,095 shares during the quarter. iShares Convertible Bond ETF comprises about 3.5% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $7,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.07. The stock had a trading volume of 454,756 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.42.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.0785 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

