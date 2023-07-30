Anfield Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI)

Anfield Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,524 shares during the quarter. First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $831,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 1,614.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC grew its position in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 4,109,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,790,000 after acquiring an additional 155,721 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,220. First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF has a one year low of $23.74 and a one year high of $27.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average of $25.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.4628 per share. This is an increase from First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (DALI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Dorsey Wright DALI1 index. The fund tracks an index that uses momentum indicators to rotate between asset classes. The fund holds a single asset class at a time and uses other First Trust ETFs for exposure.

