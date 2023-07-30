Anfield Capital Management LLC Sells 8,571 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Anfield Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 88.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,571 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 629.4% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT traded down $4.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.97. 1,714,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,641. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.92 and a 200-day moving average of $200.59. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The stock has a market cap of $88.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.29, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 303.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on American Tower from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.50.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

