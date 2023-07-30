Anfield Capital Management LLC Sells 968 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Anfield Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MBB stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.87. 1,490,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172,661. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $100.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2641 per share. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

