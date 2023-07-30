ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 2,542.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,466 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,507 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of ANSYS worth $52,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 57.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $338.23. 424,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,262. The company’s 50-day moving average is $328.35 and its 200-day moving average is $307.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.23 and a 52-week high of $351.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $509.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.15 million. Analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $4,642,230.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,900,509.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $4,642,230.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,900,509.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,238 shares of company stock valued at $23,261,277. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANSS has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays upped their target price on ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.33.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

