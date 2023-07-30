Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Acquired by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $53,319,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 308.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,007,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,084 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $44,896,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 14.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,809,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,838,000 after purchasing an additional 850,026 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

Shares of AIRC traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.03. 1,425,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,089. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.23.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AIRC shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

About Apartment Income REIT

Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIR Communities) (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 25,797 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

