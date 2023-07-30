Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

ADM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $86.39 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52-week low of $69.92 and a 52-week high of $98.28. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.27 and its 200 day moving average is $78.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orca Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth about $1,775,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 200.8% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 177,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,379,000 after purchasing an additional 118,194 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 60.5% in the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 218,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,415,000 after purchasing an additional 82,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 46.1% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

