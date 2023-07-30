Ardent Leisure Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ARDLF) Short Interest Down 17.2% in July

Ardent Leisure Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ARDLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the June 30th total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Ardent Leisure Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ARDLF remained flat at C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.40. Ardent Leisure Group has a 52-week low of C$0.38 and a 52-week high of C$0.40.

About Ardent Leisure Group

Ardent Leisure Group Limited engages in the investment, ownership, and operation of leisure and entertainment businesses in Australia. It operates theme park with 40 rides and attractions, as well as wildlife exhibits under the Dreamworld and WhiteWater World in Coomera, Queensland; and the SkyPoint observation deck and climb in Surfers Paradise, Queensland.

