ARGA Investment Management LP Raises Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 688.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113,250 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MetLife by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,610,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444,254 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MetLife by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,383,000 after acquiring an additional 418,477 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $444,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,917,000 after acquiring an additional 158,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $234,761,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MET. TheStreet cut shares of MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.55.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET stock opened at $62.56 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.78.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.69%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

