ARGA Investment Management LP Takes $376,000 Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 277.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Vale by 527.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Vale by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vale by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. 18.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Stock Down 3.7 %

Vale stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.16). Vale had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VALE. Scotiabank lowered Vale from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.64.

Vale Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.