Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARBK. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Argo Blockchain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Blockchain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argo Blockchain

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the second quarter valued at $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Argo Blockchain by 49.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 40,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 13,467 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain Price Performance

ARBK opened at $1.45 on Friday. Argo Blockchain has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $6.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $11.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Argo Blockchain will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Argo Blockchain

(Get Free Report

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.