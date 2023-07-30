Ark (ARK) Price Reaches $0.37 on Top Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded up 31.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. Ark has a market cap of $64.30 million and $106.32 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 174,588,778 coins and its circulating supply is 174,588,662 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

