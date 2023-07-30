Aspire Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,436 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for about 0.7% of Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.9% during the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.86.

Boeing Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $4.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,059,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,966,313. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $240.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.90 and a 200 day moving average of $209.24. The company has a market capitalization of $143.59 billion, a PE ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.