Aspire Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 64,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 1.6% of Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 176.6% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS:COWZ traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,345,250 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.1911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

