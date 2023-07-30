Aspire Capital Advisors LLC Sells 117 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000.

Shares of BATS EFG traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.70. 481,567 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

