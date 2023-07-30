Aspire Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,094 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,778 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 117.9% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 462 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 21.6% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,172 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 29.5% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,993,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,131,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.12. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The firm has a market cap of $166.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 229,210 shares of company stock valued at $26,228,475. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. OTR Global cut shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.03.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

