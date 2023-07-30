ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 802,300 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the June 30th total of 1,183,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 382.0 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241. ASSA ABLOY AB has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $25.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.69.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. It offers BIM-ready door opening solutions; doors and hardware products; electronic access control ecosystem, wireless, electronic key, standalone access, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, cylinders, exit devices, door closers, floor spring, pull handles, and other hardware; and entrance automation systems.

