ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 802,300 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the June 30th total of 1,183,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 382.0 days.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241. ASSA ABLOY AB has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $25.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.69.
About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)
