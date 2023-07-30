Astar (ASTR) Trading 22.1% Higher Over Last Week

Astar (ASTR) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Astar token can now be bought for approximately $0.0549 or 0.00000188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Astar has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar. Astar has a market cap of $85.26 million and $20.30 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar Token Profile

Astar’s launch date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,915,282,797 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official website is astar.network.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

