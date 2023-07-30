AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stake Cut by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA decreased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,385 shares during the period. AstraZeneca accounts for about 1.7% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $10,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 55.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after buying an additional 1,343,939 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 102.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $71.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.22.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZN. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

