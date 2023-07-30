ASUSTeK Computer (OTCMKTS:ASUUY) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ASUSTeK Computer (OTCMKTS:ASUUY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded ASUSTeK Computer from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.
ASUSTeK Computer Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ASUUY opened at $48.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.95. ASUSTeK Computer has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $52.00.
ASUSTeK Computer Dividend Announcement
About ASUSTeK Computer
ASUSTeK Computer Inc researches and develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and repairs computers, communications, and consumer electronic products in Taiwan, China, Singapore, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Internet information services; maintenance and operating services for information hardware; services information technology and communication products; and leases real estate property.
