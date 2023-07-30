ASUSTeK Computer (OTCMKTS:ASUUY) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ASUSTeK Computer (OTCMKTS:ASUUY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded ASUSTeK Computer from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get ASUSTeK Computer alerts:

ASUSTeK Computer Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ASUUY opened at $48.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.95. ASUSTeK Computer has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

ASUSTeK Computer Dividend Announcement

About ASUSTeK Computer

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $1.9078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. ASUSTeK Computer’s dividend payout ratio is 56.03%.

(Get Free Report)

ASUSTeK Computer Inc researches and develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and repairs computers, communications, and consumer electronic products in Taiwan, China, Singapore, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Internet information services; maintenance and operating services for information hardware; services information technology and communication products; and leases real estate property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASUSTeK Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASUSTeK Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.