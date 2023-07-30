Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the June 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Atico Mining Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of Atico Mining stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,272. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16. Atico Mining has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.24.

About Atico Mining

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.

