Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the June 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Atico Mining Trading Up 4.4 %
Shares of Atico Mining stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,272. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16. Atico Mining has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.24.
About Atico Mining
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Atico Mining
- How to Invest in Social Media
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Stock Average Calculator
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.