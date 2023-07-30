AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on AtriCure from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on AtriCure from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on AtriCure from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.80.

ATRC opened at $55.35 on Wednesday. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $59.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.95.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical device company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $100.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AtriCure will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $66,876.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,205.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AtriCure news, Director Karen Prange sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total value of $34,145.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,944.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $66,876.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,205.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,865 shares of company stock valued at $498,982. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in AtriCure by 17.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $188,171,000 after purchasing an additional 427,792 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AtriCure by 35.8% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,627,000 after purchasing an additional 359,823 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,621,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AtriCure by 42.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,104 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,485,000 after purchasing an additional 253,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in AtriCure during the first quarter worth approximately $9,430,000. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

