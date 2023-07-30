aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.
LIFE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on aTyr Pharma from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer cut shares of aTyr Pharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.75.
aTyr Pharma Price Performance
aTyr Pharma stock opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16. aTyr Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $4.28.
Insider Activity
In other aTyr Pharma news, Director Paul Schimmel purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 313,023 shares in the company, valued at $704,301.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of aTyr Pharma
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 166.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 16,689 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
aTyr Pharma Company Profile
aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.
