Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the June 30th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

Aurora Innovation stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,546. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28. Aurora Innovation has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aurora Innovation stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,466 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

