Aurora Investment Counsel Boosts Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,053,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $845,879,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 521.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,057,000 after buying an additional 445,182 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 471,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $602,504,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,296,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 250,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,849,000 after buying an additional 42,142 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Group Stock Performance

NYSE MKL traded up $2.07 on Friday, reaching $1,447.48. 32,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,743. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,064.09 and a one year high of $1,458.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 70.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,364.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,343.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $17.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $16.23 by $1.12. Markel Group had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 77.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,516.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,359.93 per share, for a total transaction of $67,996.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,452,059.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Markel Group news, Director Morgan E. Housel purchased 19 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,330.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,131. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,359.93 per share, for a total transaction of $67,996.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,452,059.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 119 shares of company stock valued at $160,092. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

