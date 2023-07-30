Aurora Investment Counsel Has $1.32 Billion Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Aurora Investment Counsel cut its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 75.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,320,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 2.3% in the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total transaction of $5,575,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,081 shares in the company, valued at $171,412,967.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total value of $1,329,143.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,837,693.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total value of $5,575,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,412,967.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,544 shares of company stock valued at $15,552,765. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Longbow Research raised Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. CL King began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.83.

Shares of Snap-on stock traded up $2.29 on Friday, reaching $272.09. 183,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,245. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $200.75 and a 52 week high of $297.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.06 and a 200 day moving average of $256.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

