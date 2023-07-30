Aurora Investment Counsel Has $1.35 Billion Stock Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Aurora Investment Counsel lessened its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 96.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,353 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,551 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,353,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 665.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in M.D.C. by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in M.D.C. by 239.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in M.D.C. in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in M.D.C. by 621.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDC shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James upgraded M.D.C. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Insider Activity

M.D.C. Price Performance

In related news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 157,044 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $6,509,473.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,097,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,271,561.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other M.D.C. news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 19,839 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $990,759.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,962 shares in the company, valued at $14,980,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 157,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $6,509,473.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,097,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,271,561.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,689,930 shares of company stock valued at $73,975,086. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDC traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,104,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,798. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 9.07. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $51.11.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.55. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

