Aurora Investment Counsel Has $1.41 Billion Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Aurora Investment Counsel reduced its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 94.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,883 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,414,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BC. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Trading Down 0.0 %

BC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,573. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.54. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $64.55 and a 12 month high of $93.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.03. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BC. Raymond James cut their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. B. Riley cut their price target on Brunswick from $108.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp started coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $28,197.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,628.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,058,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,695,299.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $28,197.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,628.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,636 shares of company stock worth $1,186,156 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

