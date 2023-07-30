Aurora Investment Counsel Has $757,000 Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Aurora Investment Counsel lowered its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,561 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Trex were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth about $795,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Trex by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,975,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Trex by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Trex by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Trex Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $69.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,111,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,135. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $71.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Trex had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Trex’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TREX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $61.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.07.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

