Aurora Investment Counsel Lowers Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 95.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,410 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,518,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 454.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RPRX traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.23. 1,538,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,234. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day moving average is $34.68. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.38.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.72 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 14.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 19,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $644,471.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,180.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 93,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $3,159,031.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 19,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $644,471.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,180.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 485,388 shares of company stock valued at $15,543,025 and sold 1,900,622 shares valued at $62,403,628. Corporate insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

RPRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Royalty Pharma from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

