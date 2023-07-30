Aurora Investment Counsel Lowers Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Aurora Investment Counsel cut its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 86.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,173 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 7,387 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,172,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.64. 1,736,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,693. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.97 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.78.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,532,708.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,100 shares of company stock worth $2,920,988. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $202.00 to $184.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.39.

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

