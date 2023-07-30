Aurora Investment Counsel Reduces Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Aurora Investment Counsel trimmed its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 88.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,901 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,044,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

CLH traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.19. 304,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,861. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.49 and a 1 year high of $172.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.20.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.13, for a total value of $69,426.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,194.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.13, for a total value of $69,426.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,194.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,261,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,868,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,503,605.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,401 shares of company stock worth $7,259,041. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $151.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.11.

Clean Harbors Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.