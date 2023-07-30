Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 90,008 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Aurora Investment Counsel reduced its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 98.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 90,008 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $1,465,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRTN. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Marten Transport by 13.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 11,460 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,991,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,413,000 after purchasing an additional 40,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRTN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.53. 260,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,424. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.19. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.64 and a twelve month high of $23.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $285.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.

