Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $306,000 Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $449.68 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $429.10 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $450.29 and its 200-day moving average is $455.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.87 dividend. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $511.31.

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

