Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $6.70 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,911 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 488.3% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 59,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 49,130 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $443,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.68. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $104.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

