Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $68.20 Million Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,578 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 9.4% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.29% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $68,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 267.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.42 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.73 and a 12 month high of $110.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.27.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.4315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

