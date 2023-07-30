Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 478 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 538.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,192,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,557,538 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 548.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,115,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245,763 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,350 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,450,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298,363 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 19,459.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,641,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,440 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $44.59 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $44.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.70 and a 200 day moving average of $41.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

