Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 881 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 128,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $59.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.74 and a 200-day moving average of $57.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.63 and a 52 week high of $59.75.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

