Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,529 iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,228.6% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $113.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.54. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.49 and a fifty-two week high of $114.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

