Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $461.84.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $427.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $398.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. Deere & Company has a one year low of $328.62 and a one year high of $450.00. The firm has a market cap of $125.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.86 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $37,335,181 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

