Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,089 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX stock opened at $54.08 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $54.38. The company has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.69 and a 200 day moving average of $49.18.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

