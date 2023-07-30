Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 1,661 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 320.7% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $84.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $102.37.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

