Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 175 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,601 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 156.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,040.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $515.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.41.

Netflix Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $425.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.73 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $421.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.49. The firm has a market cap of $188.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,533 shares of company stock worth $36,115,543 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

