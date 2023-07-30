Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Short Interest Update

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 887,000 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the June 30th total of 628,400 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avalo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Caissa Capital Management Ltd. bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,332,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,718,233. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Caissa Capital Management Ltd. bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,332,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,718,233. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc sold 2,746,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $1,675,144.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,668,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,005.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 64,452 shares of company stock worth $204,550. 45.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Avalo Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Avalo Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 124,769 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 327,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AVTX stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,902,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,901. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $2.59. Avalo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $7.13.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Avalo Therapeutics will post -4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Avalo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Avalo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

About Avalo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as Crohn's disease; Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T Lymphocyte Attenuator (BTLA) agonist fusion protein.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.