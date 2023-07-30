Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Avantor had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Avantor Stock Down 6.8 %

NYSE AVTR traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.28. 23,103,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,083,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.51. Avantor has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $29.88.

Institutional Trading of Avantor

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Avantor by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Avantor by 815.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avantor Company Profile

A number of brokerages have commented on AVTR. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.47.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

