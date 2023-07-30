Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.46 billion. Avient also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.40-$2.40 EPS.

Avient Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE AVNT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.13. The company had a trading volume of 761,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,016. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.76 and its 200 day moving average is $39.82.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Avient had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $824.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avient will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avient Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Avient

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.64%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avient by 248.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Avient by 123.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Avient in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Avient in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avient in the first quarter worth about $261,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avient

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

