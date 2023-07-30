Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.46 billion. Avient also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.40-$2.40 EPS.
Avient Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE AVNT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.13. The company had a trading volume of 761,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,016. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.76 and its 200 day moving average is $39.82.
Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Avient had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $824.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avient will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avient by 248.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Avient by 123.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Avient in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Avient in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avient in the first quarter worth about $261,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.
