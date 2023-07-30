Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX) Posts Earnings Results

Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23, reports. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $236.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.98 million.

Axos Financial Price Performance

Shares of Axos Financial stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,264. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

