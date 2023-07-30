B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Invests $108,000 in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 6.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $2,437,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 1,892.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 251,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 239,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $2,458,000.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

CADE stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $24.77. 1,924,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.12. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $29.41.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $465.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.12 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is presently 42.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CADE. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Cadence Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

