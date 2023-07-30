Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Shares Acquired by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,270,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 416,303 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 2.56% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises worth $13,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 254,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 44,465 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,490 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 176.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $407,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 371,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,808.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth M. Young bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $32,760.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,412.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 371,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,808.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 185,060 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,346. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.34. The stock had a trading volume of 473,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,852. The company has a market cap of $473.93 million, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.98. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $8.66.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.20 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3,839.48% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. Equities analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.